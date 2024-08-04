President Tinubu Addresses the Nation on Protests and Government Response

President Tinubu has Addressed the Nation over the ongoing Hunger Protests on Sunday, August 4, 2024 through the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Station.

His address reads in full:

“Fellow Nigerians,

1. I address you today with a heavy heart and a deep sense of responsibility, fully aware of the turmoil and violent protests that have erupted across various states in our nation.

2. It is particularly disheartening to note that many of those involved in the recent protests are young Nigerians, yearning for a better and more progressive country where their dreams and aspirations can be realised.

3. The loss of lives in Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, and other states is a profound tragedy. The destruction of public facilities and the looting of businesses—actions contrary to the assurances of peaceful protest—represent significant setbacks for our nation. The damage inflicted will require substantial resources to repair and rebuild.

4. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones and to those affected by the violence. We must put an end to further bloodshed, destruction, and disorder.

5. As your President, it is my duty to ensure public order. In accordance with my constitutional oath to protect the lives and property of every citizen, our government will not passively witness the efforts of a few individuals with political motives seeking to undermine our nation.

6. In light of the current situation, I urge all protesters and organisers to suspend further demonstrations and engage in dialogue. Nigeria needs collective effort from all corners—regardless of age, political affiliation, ethnicity, or religion—to work towards reshaping our nation’s future. Those who exploit this situation to incite division or threaten any segment of our society should be warned: the law will hold them accountable. Ethnic intolerance and threats have no place in the Nigeria we aim to build.

7. Our democracy flourishes when the constitutional rights of all Nigerians are respected and upheld. Law enforcement agencies must continue to safeguard the lives and property of innocent citizens while acting with responsibility and respect for human rights.

8. My vision for Nigeria is one of justice and prosperity, where each person enjoys peace, freedom, and a meaningful livelihood through democratic governance—characterised by openness, transparency, and accountability.

9. For decades, our economy has struggled due to numerous misalignments. Over a year ago, Nigeria faced a critical point where temporary fixes could no longer address long-term problems. Consequently, I made the difficult yet necessary decision to remove fuel subsidies and abolish multiple foreign exchange systems that had hindered our economic growth and development.

10. These reforms have curtailed the greed of smugglers and rent-seekers and ended the unfair subsidies extended to neighbouring countries. These actions were vital to reversing decades of economic mismanagement. I acknowledge the challenges, but I am committed to delivering effective governance for the people.

11. In the past 14 months, our government has made considerable progress in rebuilding our economic foundation. Government revenues have more than doubled, exceeding 9.1 trillion Naira in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Our efforts to close financial leakages and implement automation have yielded significant results. The non-oil sector is also seeing increased productivity, leveraging current economic opportunities.

12. We have made substantial improvements, reducing the proportion of revenue spent on debt service from 97% to 68% in the past 13 months. Additionally, we have cleared legitimate foreign exchange obligations amounting to $5 billion, enabling more financial freedom and increased investment in social services such as education and healthcare. State and local governments are receiving the highest allocations in our history from the Federation Account.

13. Major infrastructure projects are underway, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry Highway, which will connect 16 states, create thousands of jobs, and enhance economic activity through trade and tourism.

14. Our oil and gas industry is recovering thanks to the reforms introduced in May 2024. We increased oil production to 1.61 million barrels per day last month and have seen renewed interest from investors. Two Foreign Direct Investments totalling over half a billion dollars have already been secured.

15. We are focusing on leveraging our gas resources and have launched the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative to power our transportation sector and reduce costs. This will save over two trillion Naira monthly and allow for more investment in healthcare and education. Distribution of low-cost conversion kits for commercial vehicles is underway, aimed at reducing transportation costs and curbing inflation.

16. We have established a student loan scheme, with 45.6 billion Naira processed for disbursement. The Consumer Credit Corporation, with over 200 billion Naira, supports Nigerians in acquiring essential products without immediate cash payments, reducing corruption and fostering transparency.

17. The Digital and Creative Enterprises (IDiCE) programme has secured $620 million to empower young people and create millions of IT and technical jobs. We have introduced various initiatives such as the Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA), and the National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

18. We have released over 570 billion Naira to states for livelihood support and provided nano-grants to 600,000 small businesses. An additional 400,000 nano-businesses are expected to benefit. Micro and Small Business loans with single-digit interest rates will be available to 75,000 beneficiaries, starting this month.

19. We have inaugurated the Renewed Hope City and Estate in Karsana, Abuja, and are launching similar projects across the country. Our goal is to build 100,000 housing units over the next three years, creating thousands of jobs and stimulating economic growth.

20. We are incentivising farmers to boost food production and have removed tariffs on essential agricultural and medical supplies for six months to lower prices. We are also investing in mechanised farming equipment to enhance productivity.

21. My fellow Nigerians, particularly the youth, I hear your concerns and frustrations. Our government is committed to addressing these issues and working towards a better future for all.

22. However, violence and destruction must not prevail. Let us unite to build a prosperous future, embracing hope, unity, and progress. Our economy is recovering, and we must not impede its growth. Let us not allow those who oppose democratic values to derail our progress.

23. In conclusion, I urge security operatives to maintain peace and order while respecting human rights. The safety and security of all Nigerians remain paramount.

24. Thank you for your attention. May God continue to bless our great nation.

InfoStride News confirms that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Address over the Hunger Protest happening across Nigeria will re-air at 3:00pm and 7:00pm on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).