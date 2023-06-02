    Login
    President Tinubu Appoints Femi Gbajabiamila COS, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday in Abuja announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

    Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
    In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

    June 02, 2023

