Super Eagles Fans Will Jubilate Soon – Iwobi

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi has come out to apologize to Nigerian fans after the country’s AFCON exit. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is sad how moments of joy can quickly turn into pain and anguish, but it is football, and fans will need to look to the future.

Iwobi added that the beauty of the game is the next moment of jubilation is never too far around the corner.

His words, “Moments of joy can quickly turn into pain and anguish. As much as it’s a part of football, we came for more.”

“Our fans, who shared these moments with us both in Cameroon and across the world, deserved more.”

“The beauty of the game is the next moment of jubilation is never too far around the corner. We will be back to fight for our nation, stronger. We owe it to you, and I owe it to myself.”

“Thank you for all the words of support and encouragement – It doesn’t go unnoticed.”