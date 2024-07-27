President Tinubu asserts Independence and advocates for Peaceful Protests

President Bola Tinubu has affirmed that he financed his presidential campaign independently, stating he owes no favours to any cabal or sponsors.

Emphasising his dedication to democracy and the right to peaceful protest, Tinubu voiced concerns about potential violence and property destruction during demonstrations.

The President underscored his commitment to educating Nigerian youths about responsible citizenship and his ongoing efforts to steer the nation through its challenges. Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has issued warnings regarding planned nationwide protests, urging sponsors to ensure demonstrations remain peaceful.

Tinubu’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions about his leadership, economic reforms, and the involvement of traditional rulers in addressing public unrest.