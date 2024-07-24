President Tinubu Welcomes Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim to APC

President Bola Tinubu has officially welcomed former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Anyim, who served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under President Goodluck Jonathan, recently defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, and his Ebonyi State counterpart, Francis Nwifuru, presented Anyim to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In March 2023, Anyim indicated his departure from the main opposition party when he directed his supporters in Ebonyi State to vote for Nwifuru, who was then the APC gubernatorial candidate.

After meeting with the President, Anyim told newsmen that he joined the APC to contribute his quota to the development of the country.