Presidential aspirants speak about Abuja-Kaduna train terror attack

Nigerians are still in disarray following the attack of the Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists on Monday night which recorded 8 deaths and scores of passengers injured, with many others still unaccounted for.

The tragic incident which has brought to the fore, the alarming state of insecurity across the country, is coming barely 2 days after the deadly terrorist attack on the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday, March 26, 2022, which had a security guard attached to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), shot dead.

This has elicited reactions from different interest groups and individuals, with the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), strongly condemning what it terms continued insecurity and near worthlessness of the lives of Nigerians under the insensitive and cruel All Progressives Congress (APC) government as evidenced by the vicious terrorist attack on innocent Nigerians travelling in a Kaduna State-bound train on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Some of the Presidential aspirants for the 2023 general election, who have made tackling the security challenges as one of their major programmes if elected into office have reacted to the tragic incident.

Here are the reactions of some of the presidential candidates

Peter Obi

The former Anambra State Governor and a Presidential aspirant under the PDP, Peter Obi, in a series of tweet post on his official Twitter account said, ‘’I condole with the families of the bereaved and sympathize with the traumatized passengers, even as I urge security agencies in the country to remain resolute in the fight against terrorism in the country.

‘’The challenges of insecurity is too much of a burden on Nigerians already battling with hardship and poverty. Sadly, the worsening level of insecurity only further aggravates the negative performance of Nigeria’s economy.

‘’The terror attacks on Kaduna Airport and Abuja-Kaduna bound train, with several persons reportedly abducted is depressing and disheartening, and underscores the worsening level of insecurity across the country.’’

Atiku Abubakar

The Nigeria’s former Vice President and a Presidential aspirant under the PDP, tweeted, ‘’The audacity of the second attack by terrorists on a Kaduna-Abuja bound train raises serious concerns. And we are now getting to know the extent of the loss of human lives and those missing in the Monday attack on the same route.

‘’The stories of survivors are heartbreaking. We must stand united in rejecting violence and divisions crippling our nation. As one people with one future and irrevocably committed to one country, we can defeat every enemy within and without.

‘’May the souls of all those killed in the attack rest in peace and may their families and friends be comforted.’’

Bukola Saraki

A former Governor of Kwara State and former Senate President, who is also a presidential aspirant under the PDP, Bukola Saraki, tweeted, ‘’I am monitoring the reports of the bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna train tracks with great concern. We need real solutions to address this menace and end the loss of lives of innocent Nigerians.

‘’My prayers are with the hundreds of people and their families who are affected by this senseless attack. I pray that the attackers will be apprehended forthwith and our security agencies enhance their efforts on all our roads, ports, and railways.’’

Kingsley Moughalu

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Presidential aspirant under the ADC, Kingsley Moughalu, tweeted, ‘’I mourn the death of all our compatriots killed in the terrorist bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna train last night, including Barrister Musa Lawal Ozigi, Secretary-General of Trade Union Congress, who incidentally was on his way to a meeting in Abuja that I was to participate in.

‘’We called off the meeting in his memory and those of other victims. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones they left behind.

‘’This tragedy reminds us yet again of the clear and present dangers of terrorism, and the expansion of ungoverned spaces as governed spaces shrink in our country. The Nigerian government must bring the scourge of terrorism to an end in our country. We must not continue to live with it.’’

Omoyele Sowore

A rights activist and another Presidential aspirant in his tweet post said, ‘’Inside the Kaduna-bound bombed train. Horror that citizens of Nigeria have to live with under the most incompetent Muhammadu Buhari regime.’’

Anyim Pius Anyim

A former senate president and Secretary to the Government of the Federation under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Senator Pius Anyim, in his statement, strongly condemned the attack on a Kaduna bound train on Monday, describing it as barbaric and inhumane.

He expressed deep sorrow over the fate of innocent Nigerians some of whom lost their lives, while others got injured or are being held hostage or traumatized as a result of the wicked acts of dare devil criminals.

He also cancelled all his political activities and consultation tours for the rest of the week in honour of those who lost their lives and those still being held by the bandits, while praying for the quick recovery of those wounded and comfort for the families that lost loved ones.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The former Governor of Lagos State and National leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), who is a leading Presidential aspirant, condemned the terrorists’ attack on Abuja- Kaduna railway, saying terrorism and banditry must be eradicated by all means in the country.

He said, “Nigeria deserves better than what took place yesterday, and at other times. Terror and banditry have no place here.

“We must eradicate them such that these twin evils have no hold on even a centimetre of our national soil. We must not stop until we realize a better future, a greater, more peaceful Nigeria.

“Additionally, I ask all who can, to join me in donating to the families of the bereaved and to the immediate needs of the wounded and distressed. We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time.’’

Sam Ohuabunwa

A former Chief Executive Officer of Neimeth Plc and frontline Presidential aspirant under the PDP in his statement condemned the dastardly act and called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, come up with measures to address terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the land.

His statement partly reads, ‘’My heart failed when I heard that story because I was wondering what would be the status-both emotional and physical, of the people inside that train.

“First, my sympathy and my condolences go to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in such a painful and wicked act. I mourn these great Nigerians, who just lost their precious lives to terrorism. These are people, who travelled and were almost home.

“It could have been anybody-anybody’s brother, sister, son, or daughter. So, I’m very pained and wish such dastardly act won’t repeat in our dear country.

“I also pray for the quick recovery of those who were injured and are currently lying critically ill in the hospital, including the security personnel.

“I don’t want to call this a wake-up call, because we have heard too many wake-up calls in this country. This is not a good story to be told about our country, Nigeria. Too many bad stories have been told about this country and they are unending, and this calls for urgent attention.

“This sort of ugly incident keeps happening in our Nigeria day in, day out; and week in, week out. Just few days ago, there was an attempt to burn down an airport in this country. This doesn’t project us well before the comity of nations.

“This is condemnable. This is barbaric. I, therefore, call on the current Government in power to rise up to the occasion to defend and protect hapless Nigerian citizenry.”