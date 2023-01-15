Pressure At Old Trafford Made The Ref Award Bruno Fernandes’ Goal – Akanji

Manchester City defender, Manuel Akanji has come out to slam Man Utd’s joke first goal in Saturday’s Manchester derby. He recently revealed that the referee was influenced by the home crowd, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is hilarious that the goal by Bruno Fernandes was allowed to stand because Rashdord who was clearly offside interfered with play before the strike.

Akanji added that he believes the pressure of being at Old Trafford got to the ref to allow such a goal to stand.

His words, “The first goal is a joke that it’s allowed. Rashford is clearly offside. I understand he doesn’t touch the ball, but he runs for 30 metres chasing it and then he stops because Bruno is coming in behind him. The referee has to at least look at the situation. Probably the pressure got to him in the stadium, that’s why he decided to let it go.”