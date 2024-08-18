Primate Ayodele Warns PDP Against Nominating Atiku Abubakar for 2027 Presidential Election

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Church, has issued a stern warning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regarding its choice of presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Ayodele specifically cautioned against the nomination of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, stating that such a decision could spell the end for the party.

In a video message shared on his official X account, Primate Ayodele expressed deep concern over the future of the PDP if it chooses to back Atiku Abubakar once more.

He was unequivocal in his prediction that the PDP would suffer a catastrophic defeat should Atiku be its flagbearer in 2027, potentially leading to the party’s demise.

“PDP, if you want to fail, give Atiku your presidency. You will see that you will fail. It is going to be a cheap victory for APC,” Ayodele warned.

He reiterated his belief that Atiku is not the right choice for the PDP in the upcoming election, insisting that pursuing his candidacy would lead to the party’s political extinction. “Atiku is not the answer for the PDP in 2027.

He is not the answer. If you try Atiku, then, politically, PDP is dead. That is the end of PDP,” he stated emphatically.

Atiku Abubakar’s political career has been marked by multiple attempts to secure Nigeria’s highest office. His most notable achievement came in 1999 when he was elected Vice President under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

However, since then, Atiku has faced a series of electoral defeats in his quest to become Nigeria’s president.

Despite his persistence, he has been unable to capture the presidency, including in the 2023 elections, where he was defeated by President Bola Tinubu in a closely contested race.

Primate Ayodele’s warning reflects a broader concern within the PDP about the potential risks of repeating past strategies that have not yielded the desired results.

Atiku’s candidacy in previous elections has been met with both enthusiasm and scepticism within the party, and the prospect of his nomination in 2027 has already sparked debate among party members and political analysts.

The PDP, once Nigeria’s dominant political force, has faced significant challenges in recent years. After ruling the country for 16 years, the party lost power in 2015 to the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Muhammadu Buhari.

Since then, the PDP has struggled to regain its footing on the national stage, and internal divisions have further complicated its efforts to present a unified front in subsequent elections.

Atiku’s loss in the 2023 presidential election was a major blow to the PDP.

Despite being a seasoned politician with a broad network and significant resources, Atiku was unable to overcome the challenges posed by the APC’s formidable campaign machinery.

His defeat has led to introspection within the PDP, with many questioning whether the party needs to chart a new course and perhaps consider fresh leadership.

Primate Ayodele’s prophecy serves as a stark reminder of the high stakes involved in the 2027 elections for the PDP.

The party faces a critical decision: whether to continue backing a familiar figure like Atiku Abubakar, who has proven experience but also a history of electoral defeats, or to take a bold step in a new direction by selecting a different candidate who might revitalise the party’s fortunes.

The reverberations of this decision will not only impact the PDP’s chances in 2027 but could also determine the party’s long-term viability in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

Should the party ignore Ayodele’s warning and proceed with Atiku as its candidate, it risks not only another electoral loss but potentially the disintegration of the party itself, as Ayodele has predicted.

On the other hand, the PDP could view this prophecy as an opportunity to reassess its strategies, engage in meaningful internal reforms, and consider new leadership that could resonate with Nigeria’s electorate in a way that Atiku has not.

The party’s ability to adapt and innovate in response to these challenges will likely determine its future success and its role in Nigerian politics.

As 2027 approaches, the PDP’s leadership will need to weigh these factors carefully.

Primate Ayodele’s warning may be seen by some as a spiritual insight, while others might interpret it as a strategic analysis of the party’s current predicament.

Regardless of the perspective, the message is clear: the PDP stands at a crossroads, and its decisions in the coming years will be crucial to its survival and relevance in Nigeria’s political arena.