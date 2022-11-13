Atiku vs Wike: It’s unpatriotic for North to succeed Buhari – APC chieftain, Osita Okechukwu

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar over his 2023 ambition.

Osita said it was unpatriotic to the Southern part of Nigeria for a Northern to insist on succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He said the Northern push for presidency was the major factor preventing the reconciliation between Atiku and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State-led group.

Wike and some aggrieved governors on the PDP platform are aggrieved with the party leadership since Atiku emerged as its flag bearer.

The group known as G-5 are also demanding the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of PDP.

They argued that the North can’t produce PDP’s National Chairman and presidential candidate.

A statement by Okechukwu reads partly: “It will be unfair and unpatriotic to the southern part of the country for any northerner to think of presiding over the country after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, a fellow northerner, in May 2023.

“This is one of the major headwinds that is blocking his puerile reconciliation with Wike-G-5-Masquerade. Atiku is a foremost beneficiary of the rotation convention in 2018 during PDP’s presidential primary in Port Harcourt which Wike hosted. It’s trite in law that he who comes to equity will come with clean hands.

“How can he wage a proxy political war against the Bauchi governor? News filtered that Atiku questioned his temerity not to step down like Governor Aminu Tambuwal. This is one of the headwinds which will make reconciliation impossible.

“Thus the movement of the Wike-G-5-Masquerade northwards, is afloat, obviously sounding the death knell for Atiku’s ambition.”