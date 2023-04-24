Primate prophesies consequences if Orji Kalu misses Senate presidency

Primate Elijah Ayodele, of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has made a fresh prophecy about the political future of Nigeria.

The respected spiritual leader has predicted what will happen in the upcoming Senate presidency position.

The Prophesy

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the Primate has declared that the Igbo people will face dire consequences if Orji Kalu does not become the next Senate President.

According to the statement, the opposition parties within the Senate could pose a significant challenge to the race for the Senate presidency. However, they will ultimately be hindered by financial disagreements and divisions.

Primate Ayodele has emphasised that Orji Uzor Kalu is the best candidate for the Senate presidency.

“I still maintain that the best candidate for senate president is Orji Uzor Kalu. If he loses it Igbo will be in trouble.

“The Igbos in the house will make it difficult for him but to balance the situation, an Igbo person and a Christian is better. A Muslim emerging the next senate president will lead to crisis, there will be so much rowdy session and disagreement in the house,’’ he said.

The respected spiritual leader has also predicted that Ahmed Wase is the best candidate to become the next House of Representatives speaker.

According to him, the opposition parties could shake the speakership race, but there will be a division among them due to financial disagreements.

‘’If the opposition parties put themselves together as expected, they will shake the speakership race but there will be division among them because money will separate them.”

Primate Ayodele believes that the proposed coalition among opposition parties in the House of Representatives will not work, and the current deputy speaker, Wase, is the best candidate to stabilise the house.