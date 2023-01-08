Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Split In 2023 – Psychic

A psychic, Craig Hamilton-Parker has come out to warn the world about difficult times ahead in 2023. He recently predicted global food shortages, a revolution in China and a tragic accident within the royal family, and the world has been reacting.

According to Craig Hamilton-Parker known as the new Nostradamus, he believes the world will avoid World War Three in 2023 and 2024, and will start shifting away from globalism to embrace sustainability and discover how to create energy out of nothing.

He added that Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry will begin to fracture and they’ll eventually break-up this year.

His words, “I see him as being a reforming king, ”

“Doing this not just to appeal to the British people but with a worldwide remit in mind by keeping Australia on board for example.”

“But I get some strange feelings about the coronation itself and about what they call the stone of scone.”

WOW.