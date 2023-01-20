    Login
    Subscribe

    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Docuseries Named Netflix’s 2nd Most Successful Ever

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular streaming giant, Netflix has come out to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent documentary series is the second most successful on its platform. The explosive docu-series of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, simply titled Harry & Meghan, was released on December 8, a month before Prince Harry released his tell-all memoir.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    In a recent report for its fourth-quarter earnings, Netflix announced a gain of 7.7 million subscribers during the October-December period. The time frame saw them include the debut of an ad-supported option for seven dollars (£5.65) per month.

    Both Buckingham and Kensington Palace have remained silent over the claims made by Harry in the popular series.

    WOW.

    See also  We Are All Cursed In Nigeria – Aisha Yesufu

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply