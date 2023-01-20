Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Docuseries Named Netflix’s 2nd Most Successful Ever

Popular streaming giant, Netflix has come out to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent documentary series is the second most successful on its platform. The explosive docu-series of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, simply titled Harry & Meghan, was released on December 8, a month before Prince Harry released his tell-all memoir.

In a recent report for its fourth-quarter earnings, Netflix announced a gain of 7.7 million subscribers during the October-December period. The time frame saw them include the debut of an ad-supported option for seven dollars (£5.65) per month.

Both Buckingham and Kensington Palace have remained silent over the claims made by Harry in the popular series.

