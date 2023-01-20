Princess Diana Inspired Me – Kim Kardashian

Popular reality star, Kim Kardashian has reportedly purchased an iconic cross necklace previously worn by Princess Diana for $197,000. Kim bought the beloved purple amethyst-and-diamond-encrusted Attallah cross pendant during an auction held by Sotheby’s on Wednesday January 18, and fans have been reacting.

According to a source, Kim Kardashian is honored to be able to own a fine piece of jewelry once worn by the late princess, and she will add it to her growing collection of historic memorabilia worn by strong, iconic women who have inspired her.

The source said, “Diana was a woman of incredible style, beauty, and grace. Kim is honored to be able to own a fine piece of jewelry once worn by the late princess.”

“This beautiful cross pendant will be added to her growing collection of jewelry, all pieces that have been worn by strong, iconic women who have inspired Kim.”

