Princess Must Be Arrested For Spreading Lies About Baba Ijesha – Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has come out to call for the immediate arrest of comedian, Damilola Adekoya a.k.a Princess. He recently revealed this in a letter addressed to Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, despite the consistent accusations from Princess months ago, investigations carried out show that the sperm found in the private part of her foster daughter does not belong to Baba Ijesha.

Yomi added that the foster child recently accused one Damola Adekola of having multiple sex with her during the time she encountered Baba Ijesha.

His words, “PETITION: CALLING FOR ARREST AND PROSECUTION OF DAMOLA ADEKOLA, DAMILOLA ADEKOYA a.k.a PRINCESS COMEDIAN AND COHORTS.

Congratulations on your re-election sir, it was a deserving mandate. I wish you the best in your imminent second term. However, as the caption suggest, it is pertinent I go through this means of open letter as the previously written were not replied for reasons I don’t know and I don’t want this to suffer same fate.

A quick flashback, few days after Baba Ijesha was SET UP/LURED and arrested, test was conducted on the girl(victim) and “SPERM” was found in her private which definitely not for Baba Ijesha. The victim accused one DAMOLA ADEKOLA of having multiple sex with her in a long time, he was arrested, investigated and he invariably gave a voluntary confessional statement to having sex with the purportedly 14 year old. As we speak, he may have resumed his act on the girl since he was let off the hook by God knows who or why.

Princess Comedian the victim’s Foster mother is “ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT”, she also has many cases to answer in this matter if the honest justice and procedure are allowed sir.

Thank you in advance and looking forward. The world is watching. See attached letter for full details.

Yomi Fabiyi

Convener, Break The Silence Foundation(Registered Human Rights NGO).”