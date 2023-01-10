Prolific Osimhen Should Be Napoli’s Penalty Kick Taker – Maurizio Domizzi

Ex-Napoli defender, Maurizio Domizzi has come out to say that Victor Osimhen should be on penalty duty for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very strange that the Nigerian striker isn’t the one taking penalties for Napoli right now because he is obviously their most prolific player in the box.

Maurizio added that penalty conversion is more of a question of character and personality, not just technique.

His words, “The penalty taker issue? It’s a bit strange that someone like Osimhen doesn’t take penalties, he’s the leading striker and the most prolific.”

“Evidently either he or whoever on the staff will have decided differently. Usually, the penalty taker is chosen by the coach only partially, it is above all the teammates who choose and recognise the true penalty taker of the team. It’s more a question of character and personality, not just technique.”