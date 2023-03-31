Proposed protest against Tinubu at White House has no merit – APC

Mr Oyakhilome Bello, APC United States National Youth Leader, says the call by some individuals to protest the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as President-elect on April 3 in the U.S has no merit.

Bello, who is also the Deputy Director North America Youth Wing Campaign Council, said this in a statement on Friday.

He described as baseless, the protest against Tinubu’s emergence by some opposition groups at a park in front of the White House on Thursday, saying such protest would produce no result.

He said the protest had no weight because the Feb. 25, presidential election that produced Tinubu as the president-elect was free, fair and credible, adding that the former two-term Lagos State governor won the election squarely.

He advised Nigerians not to be worried about the development but to remain calm and peaceful as the APC would mobilise genuine Nigerians to counter the protest and work to protect Tinubu’s mandate.

Bello said the chapter would work to ensure that those protesting against Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect would not succeed in their mission to disrupt Nigeria’s peace and stability.

He called on all patriotic Nigerians to join hands to work for the country’s unity and peace, and to support Tinubu and Vice-president elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima to enthrone a better Nigeria for all.

He added that there was no mandate stolen as being alleged by opposition parties, because the Nigerian electorate freely gave their mandate to Tinubu at the poll.

“The election is therefore, a true reflection of the voice of the majority, even though there were some identified flaws during the election that can always be improved on.

“The United States is a defender of democracy around the globe, there is no perfect election anywhere in the world and the flaws identified in the just concluded Nigeria’s election can only be improved on.

“The majority of Nigerian voters gave Tinubu their mandate, and no manipulation, propaganda or tissue of lies can stop his inauguration on May 29,” Bello said.

He described as unpatriotic, those calling for the establishment of an Interim National Government as being proposed by some individuals.

He said such individuals do not have Nigeria’s interest at heart, adding that Tinubu would be sworn in on May 29 by God’s grace as the country’s 16th president