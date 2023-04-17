Providing For My Mum At A Young Age Felt Really Good – Rema

Popular singer, Rema has come out to say that he made his first one million naira at the age of 17 and handed all the money to his mother. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he just felt his mother needed the money more at the time because he just could not live the lavish life while his mum suffered in the background.

Rema added that it felt really good to be able to provide for his family at that age.

His words, “The person who I knew needed it more was my mum. So, I handed everything I made to her. I know it was cool to drive around the city as a 17-year-old in a cool whip. But I can’t drive a cool whip when my mum didn’t have a car or my mum has to borrow my keys. You know, I had to put her on first.”

“Passing all of that to her, whatever investment she makes… I made my first million [naira] at 17 but I made more than a million. But it’s cool to be in that stage to be able to provide for your family.”

“Someone created an opportunity for me to bless the world this much. So, I can’t imagine how much the people I helped are going to bless the world. You know, I go hard not just for myself. I go hard for them. As doors open for me, I wanna open doors for them.”