PRP Rejects Calls for Military Intervention, Advocates for Electoral Reform

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has strongly condemned the recent calls for a military takeover in Nigeria, which have surfaced in response to widespread protests against poor governance and economic hardship across the country.

The National Chairman of the PRP, Falalu Bello, denounced the notion of military intervention in a statement released on Wednesday.

Bello criticised those attempting to exploit the protests by inciting violence and looting, undermining the peaceful nature of the demonstrations.

He praised the many Nigerian youths who have conducted themselves peacefully during these times of unrest.

Bello emphasised that the military’s role should remain confined to its constitutional duties of safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and supporting the Nigeria Police Force in maintaining order when necessary.

He argued that calls for a military coup undermine the democratic process and fail to address the root causes of Nigeria’s political and economic challenges.

“The ongoing protests have unfortunately given rise to calls for a military takeover,” Bello stated. “The PRP firmly rejects these calls and asserts that the military should strictly adhere to their constitutional role.

The military’s primary responsibility is to protect Nigeria’s borders and, when needed, assist in maintaining peace. Any deviation from this mandate is unacceptable.”

He further argued that the solution to poor governance lies in the democratic process, not through undemocratic means.

“The only legitimate way to address and rectify poor governance is through the ballot box.

We believe that the current administration, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, can be replaced through democratic elections.

The PRP calls upon Nigerian youths, who make up 67% of the registered voters, to mobilise and participate actively in the upcoming elections.”

Bello’s statement reflects a broader call for greater civic engagement and electoral participation as a means of achieving political change.

He highlighted that the peaceful and democratic exercise of voting is crucial for selecting leaders who are empathetic and capable of delivering effective governance.

“In the next two years and eight months, we urge the youth to come out in large numbers to vote for a government that truly cares for its citizens and is committed to good governance,” Bello added.

“This is not only possible but necessary for the future of Nigeria.”

The PRP’s stance underscores a commitment to democratic values and a rejection of authoritarian solutions to political discontent.

By advocating for electoral participation and emphasising the importance of a peaceful transition of power, the PRP aims to reinforce the principles of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

As Nigeria grapples with protests and demands for change, the debate over the role of the military and the effectiveness of the democratic process continues to evolve.

The PRP’s position serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to democratic norms and seeking constructive solutions through established political processes.