PSG Messed It Up Against MUFC In 2019 – Buffon

Ex-PSG goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon has come out to admit that he still isn’t over the club’s Champions League round of 16 loss to Manchester United in 2019. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the team clearly threw the game away, and it was a shame because apart from Rashford, De Gea and Lukaku, the other MUFC players were so young.

Buffon added that PSG were a mess mentally during that tournament, and they paid the price in the end.

His words, “We threw it away. They played in Paris with children. There was [David] De Gea, [Romelu] Lukaku and Rashford but the others were young,”

“We made a mess, mentally. Probably the biggest regret of my career. We were very strong, a mega team.”

“The football leveI I saw at PSG will never be seen again in my life. We felt like we were playing in the Champions League and that we were going to win it this year because we are stronger than others. We messed it up.”