PSG Players Had Every Right To Be Angry At The Referee – Pochettino

PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino has come out to blast VAR for overlooking the foul against his goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma in the build-up to Real Madrid’s first goal. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is shame to see how the incident was completely ignored when it was a clear foul on Donarumma, and the goal which should’ve been disallowed ended up changing the game.

Poch added that the players had every right to be upset about the situation because football is a game of emotions.

His words, “I think the first goal changes the game.”

“I wonder what the VAR is doing, for me there is a foul on Donnarumma. It’s a shame, because when you see the action again, it’s a foul.”

“Afterwards, the match changed. That goal changed everything. I think it’s impossible not to talk about this big mistake. It’s hard to accept. I won’t forgive it.”

“I don’t want to talk about the performance. It’s unbelievable to see this in 2022. I don’t believe it. I think everything changed in the stadium. The players were upset about the situation, and soccer is about emotions.”

“Yes, we made some mistakes after that, we have to admit it, but when there is emotion, soccer changes. It’s difficult to manage a team after this kind of event. This is the worst thing that could happen to us. It’s very difficult to accept this result.”

“Even if we have the ability to analyze the situation. Benzema fouls Donnarumma for me. It will be difficult. We all know that Paris Saint-Germain has been chasing the Champions League for years.”

“The players will be upset. These things happen. It will be difficult to change this state of mind. Yes, I think that in a moment like this, we must remember the good things. We can lose to Real Madrid, which is one of the best clubs in the world, but not in this way.”