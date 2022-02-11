PSG Will Decide My Future – Pochettino

PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino has come out to speak about his future at the club. This is coming amid reports linking him to Manchester United, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t want to be drawn on reports suggesting that he would leave France for Manchester because the final decision will lie with PSG.

He added that Zinadine Zidane is a brilliant manager who already showed what he can do with Real Madrid.

His words, “I don’t know, it’s not up to me to decide.”

“Zidane is a great coach, he already showed it at Real Madrid. He can train any team in the world. Also, he is French. That is one more question for the sporting director or the president.”

“No, no, no. Look, when Zinedine Zidane was at Real Madrid… How many rumours came out about me in England?”

“We, when we take charge of a club with the visibility of PSG, we know that this comes with the position. That has to be accepted, otherwise I could not be sitting here in front of you right now as PSG coach.”