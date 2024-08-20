I Told Real Madrid Joao Felix Had To Be Signed – Guti

Real Madrid legend, Guti has come out to say that Los Blancos ignored his advice to sign Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he once watched Joao Felix in the Youth League and the kid proved his worth on the pitch by going past players smoothly like they weren’t there.

Guti added that he eventually told Madrid that the kid had to be signed, but he joined Atletico in the end.

His words, “I saw him (Joao Felix) in the Youth League and this kid was valuable, it was ridiculous how he played against the others. He passed everyone. This kid had to be signed. I told Real Madrid that. I was coaching Real Madrid’s youth teams in the Youth League and were in the semi-finals against João Félix.

He scored three goals. But I didn’t even need to tell Real Madrid, the club followed this type of player. In the end, you pass on information and the club does what it wants with it. I saw players like him, like [Jadon] Sancho from Dortmund, in the Youth League, about whom I also said ‘This player is worth signing’.”

On Felixs recent struggles, “That’s what happened (about being signed for €126 million), he was 19 years old, he came from a slightly lower league, he came as a star, paying what he was paid for and to a club where they’re going to demand a lot from him from day one. Maybe he wasn’t ready for that.”

WOW.

Real Madrid Club de Fútbol, commonly referred to as Real Madrid, is a Spanish professional football club based in Madrid. The club competes in La Liga, the top tier of Spanish football.

Real Madrid has maintained the white shirt for its home kit throughout the history of the club. There was, however, one season that the shirt and shorts were not both white. It was an initiative undertaken by Juan Padrós in honor of an English team Corinthian F.C., which he had met on one of his trips, one of the most famous teams at the time known for its elegance and sportsmanship.

It was under Florentino Pérez’s first presidency (2000–2006) that Real Madrid started its ambition of becoming the world’s richest professional football club. The club ceded part of its training grounds to the city of Madrid in 2001, and sold the rest to four corporations: Repsol YPF, Mutua Automovilística de Madrid, Sacyr Vallehermoso and OHL.

Hala Madrid is a magazine published quarterly for the Real Madrid club members and the Madridistas Fan Club card holders. The phrase Hala Madrid, meaning “Forward Madrid” or “Go Madrid”, is also the title of the club’s official anthem, which is often sung by the Madridistas (the club’s fans).