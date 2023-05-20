PSG Will Not Suit Bernardo Silva At All – Jerome Rothen

Manchester City midfielder, Bernardo Silva should not to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, Jerome Rothen has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would not advice the Portuguese international to go there because PSG owners’ philosophy does not suit the player’s style in any way.

He added that Bernardo Silva would be making a huge mistake if he joined the French club for economic reasons and living environment.

His words, “Bernardo Silva would make a huge mistake if he came only for economic reasons and living environment. I am sure that PSG will sign him because he is a star. Bernardo Silva plays for his teammates, he knows how to finish, he is intelligent. He really is the player who best reflects what Guardiola wants to put on the field. He has it all. This player has class.”

“The president or the emir are not supposed to be concerned with building a team. They decide to sign names. They love Bernardo Silva, especially with the game he played on Wednesday. It is not a money problem for them. They don’t want Bernardo Silva for collective construction.”