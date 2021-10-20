Pulisic Is Experiencing Pain In His Ankle – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that Christian Pulisic is really suffering amid his injury crises. He recently revealed that recovery is just not happening for the American at the moment.

According to him, he cannot really disclose all of the details because he is not a doctor, but Pulisic has had some setbacks from pain in recent weeks.

Tuchel added that Christian is battling pain in his ankle and it is really affecting his general movement.

His words, “He got injured during a match with the USA, with a foul, a tough foul, and he hurt his ankle.”

“There is nothing to worry about in terms of details, and that we are hiding details. I cannot give you all of the details because I am not a doctor, but at the moment he has had some setbacks from pain.”

“Not from a major injury or complications. It is simply the pain in the ankle that disturbs him. Once these players with quick movements like Christian, once they feel this pain and they are not free in the movement the recovery is not happening.”

“You start all over again and you reach a certain point and the pain comes back. And you have to do a little pause and start all over again.”

“So right now we are very, very close. He was so close to coming to team training last week and had a little setback and reaction, with pain. Nothing serious. From there on we go.”

“He is very impatient, of course, and he does everything and we can see him suffer in every meeting. And every time we meet him here [at the training ground] he is really suffering and he wants to be on the pitch and help us. Everybody is doing their very best. Unfortunately the injury takes its time.”