Qualifying For Qatar 2022 Would Be Dream Come True For Super Eagles Players – Ighalo

Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo has come out to share why Super Eagles are under pressure heading into their decisive 2022 World Cup play-off fixture against Ghana. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the opportunity to go to Qatar 2022 will be a dream come true for Super Eagles players because it is a tournament of a lifetime for every footballer.

Ighalo added that he has qualified for World Cups in the past and he definitely wants that experience again.

His words, “I try to talk to the younger guys that have not been there before that this is an opportunity for us to go to Qatar 2022 because you won’t know how it feels now. After your football career, you will understand what it means to play in the World Cup.”

“Like I said I have been there before, I know what it is and I’m looking forward by God’s grace to go to another one again. Home advantage for us but we are not going to go to sleep because it’s going to be a difficult and tough game.”

“Ghana are going to come all out here because they have nothing to lose now than to come out because we’re playing at home.”

“We just have to give our best 110 percent in the game on Tuesday, take our chances, fight from the start to finish until the final whistle.”

“I know by God’s grace we’re going to come out victorious but we have to work hard, it’s going to be a tough one but we’re going to win by God’s grace.”