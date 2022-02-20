Queen Elizabeth Will Keep Receiving Treatment After Testing Positive For COVID-19 – Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19. Reports recently revealed that the Queen is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to Buckingham Palace, the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week, and she’ll keep receiving medical attention.
A statement read, “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”
WOW.
