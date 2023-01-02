Racism Or Xenophobia Should Have No Place In Football – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to note societal issues after Vinicius Jr was subjected to racist chants in their game against Valladolid. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that there shouldn’t be any form of racism or xenophobia in football, and he really doesn’t have to speak against it for anyone to know that for a fact.

Ancelotti added that there should be zero tolerance for it because it is a problem within society.

His words, “I don’t need to talk to him about it. It’s a pretty straightforward subject. There shouldn’t be racism or xenophobia. If we think otherwise, we are wrong.”

“It’s a problem within society and there should be zero tolerance for it. It isn’t the league’s problem, but rather a general and cultural problem within a society that lacks the education it should have. We need to focus on something bigger than Vini Jr., the league or sanctions.”