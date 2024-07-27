Radio Lagos celebrates 2024 Amititi Day, remains committed to reliable Information Dissemination

The General manager of Radio Lagos/Eko FM, Olajide Lawal has stated that its flagship Station, Radio Lagos remains committed to spreading joy and entertainment to the grassroots through its annual Amititi Day celebration which comes up on Sunday, 28th July, 2024.

Lawal, who made this known in his Alausa office, explained that the Amitit Day celebration is a spectacular musical concert which boasts a wide array of the biggest stars in the traditional musical genre.

The General Manager disclosed that this annual celebration is the Station’s way of giving back to the community while showcasing its commitment to corporate social responsibility by engaging in a laudable initiative of donating essential items to the less-privileged and treating its listeners to the best of indigenous music.

“As a foremost grassroots station, Radio Lagos has established itself as a champion of social responsibility and a driving force in the entertainment industry.

“So on Sunday, July 28, 2024, thousands of our listeners and well-wishers would throng the premises of Radio Lagos in Ikeja to join in the celebration of the establishment of the station tagged Amititi Day, an annual day that began in 2016 and has been celebrated yearly ever since.

“Fans of Radio Lagos have the opportunity of not only meeting their favourite presenters on Radio but also seeing live some of the musicians whose music they love”, he said.

Lawal averred that this year’s celebration, similar to past editions, will feature renowned artists such as Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Sulaimon Adio Atawewe, Malaika and Saint Janet amongst others.

He further added that Radio Lagos remains a dependable source for reliable government news and entertainment, consistently showcasing its depth and richness in the use of the Yoruba Language.

“The station’s programming is tailored to cater for the diverse needs of its audience, providing news, cultural content and music that resonates with the grassroots population.

“It was through its corporate social responsibility initiatives and commitment to cultural relevance that Amititi Day was birthed. Through this, it has continued to solidify its position as a leading radio station which remains an indispensable part of the community it serves.

“The selfless act of giving back to our listeners is a testament to the station’s dedication to using its platform for the greater good of all. By putting smiles on the faces of its listeners, Radio Lagos demonstrates its role as a responsible and caring media outlet”, Lawal opined.