Ralf Rangnick Is A Very Demanding Coach – McTominay

Manchester United midfielder, Scott McTominay has come out to say that Manager, Ralf Rangnick told players to cut out bad body language on the pitch during games. He recently revealed this while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the game against Newcastle was very difficult, and MUFC players just had to bounce back from that vs Burnley by keeping the ball better.

McTominay added that the manager is very demanding and Man Utd players have to meet his expectations.

His words, “Body language is one thing and the manager has come in and said he wants to cut that [poor body language] out, so that is final,”

“We have taken it on board.”

“The game against Newcastle was difficult and we have to bounce back from that. The manager said we set the record for the most amount of turnovers in the league. We had to keep the ball better.”

“Now is the time we really start stepping up and doing much, much better. The manager is so demanding and we play for Man Utd, it is what we have to do.”