Rashford And Mbappe Are The 2 Best Forwards In Football Right Now – Saha

Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has been transferred the energy of Cristiano Ronaldo, Louis Saha has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there is not many better than Rashford at the moment in world football, and even if Haaland is also playing well, he does not provide as much on the pitch.

Saha added that Mbappe and Rashford are the best two forwards in the game right now.

His words, “There’s not many better than Rashford at the moment in world football, but Kylian Mbappe is still the best as he’s been incredible over the last three years and the boss at PSG, even with Neymar and Lionel Messi there. In terms of how good he was in the World Cup too, but Mbappe and Rashford are the best two in the world at the moment. Erling Haaland is playing well, but he doesn’t provide as much. The excitement, speed, confidence of this guy at the moment, he’s unplayable and Kylian Mbappe is the same – it’s impossible to defend these skilful players. It seems he’s been transferred the energy of Cristiano Ronaldo since his departure – I don’t know what’s happened to the kid!”