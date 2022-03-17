Rashford Has Every Right To React To Abuse From Fans – Ian Wright

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright has come out to back Marcus Rashford for standing up to fans who hurled abuse in his direction. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t want the England international to feel sorry for standing up for himself because fans have no right to hurl abuse at players when they don’t play well.

Wright added that some of those fans love giving it, but not many of them can actually take what they are dishing out.

His words, “Somebody just sent me the Marcus Rashford video where he confronted fans, because the fans were digging him out and he offered one of them out.”

“I don’t know who is doing it, doing this apologising for him, who the f*ck is apologising for that?”

“People are so quick to say ‘oh, sorry’ and that is what gives these fans that feel that they can dig people out.”

“Marcus, stand your ground, bro. You got people jumping on and saying ‘Marcus is so sorry’. Don’t be f*cking sorry for that, bro.”

“Some of those fans love giving it but can’t take it. You just do your stuff, get back to where you need to be when you are playing. F*ck them fans.”