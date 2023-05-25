Rashford Should Be Fit To Face Chelsea – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to hint that Marcus Rashford could return against Chelsea. He recently revealed that his players aim to get the job done by securing a top-four berth tonight, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the English striker trained very well on the pitch yesterday, and he believes he would have recovered very well ahead of the game.

Erik added that the club is in a good place right now as regards injuries, and the squad will be able to cope with forthcoming games.

His words, “Yesterday [Tuesday] he was on the pitch. He trained well and we’ll see today how he recovered from it. So I think we are in a pretty good place. Of course, we still have injuries, long-term ones, but we have a squad and we will deal with it.”

“That first game is the most important and we have two games in three days. It’s tough and it’s a slight disadvantage probably as well. But we have to get this done and the team has to be ready, focused with energy, but also in togetherness with the fans. We have such a great focus and we construct together that bond between the fans and the players. We have to make sure we get this done. Get the job done and be in the Champions League.”