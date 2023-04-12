Rashford Will Return Quickly From His Injury – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have come out to confirm that Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for a few games. This is coming on the eve of their Europa League tie with Sevilla, and fans have been reacting.

According to Erik ten Hag, it is definitely a setback for the club, and the player is clearly disappointed about it.

Erik, however, added that Rashford is not completely broken because he knows he will return quickly.

His words, “Of course its a setback, he’s disappointed about it,”

“He’s not totally broke because he knows he will return quickly, he’s optimistic and he’s started straight away on his recovery and rehab and that helps to get back soon.”

“Some things you can’t avoid but it was avoidable. Why is the Premier League giving us the late Sunday night game [last week vs. Newcastle] and giving us the early Saturday game? I think it’s not right. You run the risk, the players can’t recover that quickly, we know all research that players need a certain period to recover and it accumulates. So then you run even more of a risk.”