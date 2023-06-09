Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford would beat me in a race over 20 yards, Usain Bolt has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Rashford is definitely quicker than him out the blocks, but he would fancy himself for the remaining parts of the race.

Bolt added that he is really pleased to know the Erik ten Hag is the new MUFC coach because he is building something good.

His words, “Yeah! Rashford is quick out the blocks, that is what he does. He has that burst of speed but after that, I told him, you could probably get me in 20 [yards]. But after that, it is over!”

“[The season] has been positive. I wish we won the FA Cup but it is just one of those things. We got one trophy and we are in the top four. The way we were looking for the past couple of seasons, this is just a positive moment. I am just happy that we have a great coach that is really getting the team together. Hopefully, we can get some good players to add to the team and challenge for the league because it is going to be tough.”