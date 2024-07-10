ECOWAS Parliament Decries Irregular Migration of Youths from West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament expressed concern on Wednesday over the increasing irregular migration of youths from the subregion to Europe and other developed countries.

During the 2024 First Ordinary Session of the parliament in Abuja, ECOWAS Parliament Speaker Memounatou Ibrahima highlighted the issue, noting that many youths emigrate through dangerous and irregular means.

She called for the adoption of strategies to halt this perilous trend.

Ibrahima urged Members of Parliament to propose ways to invest in the skills and capacity of West African youth and to explore their potential for the subregion’s benefit. The exodus of youths, commonly referred to as the ‘Japa Syndrome’ in Nigeria, has resulted in the loss of skilled African youth to Europe and other developed countries.

Her comments followed a presentation at the plenary by Teresa Boteli, Policy and Liaison Officer of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Boteli discussed the emigration of African youth through hazardous routes to Europe and North America, emphasizing the numerous risks they face, including human trafficking, exploitation, and death.

She noted that an estimated 5,000 migrant deaths were recorded in 2023 alone.

Boteli added that while migrants contribute to cultural exchange and diversity, they also face significant challenges in terms of integration, discrimination, and legal hurdles in their destination countries.

According to the IOM report in 2023, an estimated 300,000 West African migrants use perilous routes through the Sahara Desert and across the Mediterranean Sea annually.