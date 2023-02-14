Real Madrid Is Definitely Missing Casemiro – Rodrygo

Real Madrid forward, Rodrygo has come out to say that he had a transfer agreement in place with Barcelona before ending up at Santiago Bernabeu. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was one of the happiest moments of his life when he ended up at Real Madrid despite an agreement getting reached with Barcelona at some point.

He added that Real Madrid are definitely missing Casemiro this season because he was always available to help the club.

His words, “When my father told me the news… I always tell this story. I had two shirts: one for Barca and one for Real Madrid and I had to choose. It was very easy for me to choose. But it was all agreed with Barcelona, it was a surprise for me, I didn’t expect Real Madrid to come. It was a scare but then it was one of the happiest moments of my life.”

On Casemiro, “In everything, in everything. He is very much missed for us, because he always helped us a lot both on the pitch and off it. Because we are young and we need a lot of things and he, because he’s been with us for a long time, just like Marcelo, they both always helped us and we miss them both.”