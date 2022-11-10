    Login
    Real Madrid Lacked The Determination Rayo Vallecano Players Delivered – Carlo Ancelotti

    Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to blast his team’s approach during the defeat vs Rayo Vallecano on Monday night. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, his players clearly lacked the kind of determination Rayo Vallecano players displayed in the game, and he was not happy with the way his boys repeatedly lost individual duels.

    Ancelotti added that it is clear that the excessive number of games this season has started taking its toll on his players.

    His words, “We lacked determination of the rival, lost individual duels, could not get our play going.”

    “We have played too many games, same as most teams, we’re not as fresh as we were, we lacked legs today.”

