    Yobe North senatorial ticket: Lawan backtracks, seeks S'Court intervention

    Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan may have backtracked on his earlier promise not to appeal judgement on the Yobe North Senatorial ticket which he lost to Bachir Machina.

    Senate President Ahmed Lawan
    The primary election of Yobe North Senatorial district was conducted on 28th May 2022 at a time, Lawan contested for the 2023 presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, which he lost to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

    On Monday, Court documents, FHC/DM/CS/11/2022, sighted by DAILY POST correspondent indicated that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is challenging the decisions of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal that affirmed the candidature of Machina.

    From the appeal, Lawan is seeking the leave of the apex court to set aside decisions of the trial and appellate courts and declare him the winner.

    The hearing has been slated for February 1 by the Supreme Court.

