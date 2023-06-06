Real Madrid Planned A Striker Transition Process Years Before Benzema’s Departure – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to say that the club will sign strikers in the summer window. This is coming after Karim Benzema’s heartbreaking departure, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Benzema’s decision is part of the transition process that Real Madrid began years ago, so the club will think carefully on how to progress with new strikers this summer.

Ancelotti added that with 4 forwards leaving the club immediately, reinforcements is badly needed in that area.

His words, “His [Benzema’s] decision is part of the transition process that Real Madrid began years ago. We have time to think carefully about what we want to do, [I am] convinced that it will be a competitive squad next year,”

“It is evident that four forwards are leaving, we have to get involved in that area, and we are going to do so. There is time to take action.”

“We are looking for a striker with goals, who combines well, the profile of a striker. But games are not only won with forwards, but sometimes without them, defences win games too. We have two youngsters with a lot of prominence in Vinicius and Rodrygo.”