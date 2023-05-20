    Login
    Real Madrid Will Bounce Back After UCL Humiliation – Kroos

    Sports

    Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos has come out to vow that the club will fight back after their humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    City ran riot in the Champions League semi-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium, slamming home four unanswered goals to dump the defending champions out of the competition in emphatic fashion.

    Reacting online, he simply wrote, “Real Madrid will fight back.”

