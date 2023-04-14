Rebellion against Tinubu will affect governance – Coalition of lawmakers

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th House of Representatives, a coalition has said rebellion would deny the administration of Bola Tinubu the opportunity to deliver its mandate to Nigerians.

The coalition vowed to respect the decision of the majority party in the House of Representatives.

The coalition, known as the “Joint Task – 10th Assembly,” with 283 members-elect from all the major political parties, is made up of returning and new members-elect from all political parties.

A statement by its chairman and co-chairman, Usman Bello Kumo and Kingsley Chinda said members of the coalition are in agreement with the decision of APC on zoning.

Their statement reads partly: “We are aware of the theatrics in the 8th National Assembly. But Nigerians want to see good governance and not grandstanding. Rebellion will deny the incoming Tinubu administration the opportunity to deliver on its mandate and the high expectations from Nigerians, especially under the current ethnic and religious tension in the country.”