Reducing Gas Flaring: Our Goal is to act, to implement, and to transform – Woke

The Director General and Chief Executive of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke has underscored the importance of reducing gas flaring in Nigeria.

According to him, “The persistent practice of gas flaring has marred the breathtaking landscape of Nigeria’s abundant natural resources. It serves as a symbol of the missed prospects for harnessing energy, fostering economic growth, and preserving the environment. The well-documented environmental and health ramifications of gas flaring have far-reaching effects, deteriorating air quality, and public health while also aggravating the global climate crisis. Nevertheless, amidst this seemingly insurmountable challenge lies a remarkable opportunity for groundbreaking innovation, meaningful collaboration, and tangible progress.”

Engineer Woke stated this during his opening remarks at the third National Extractive Dialogue 2024 (Ned2024) held at Bon Hotel Elvis, 2 Monrovia St, Wuse 2, Wuse, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on July 24-25, 2024, with the critical theme: “Gas Flare Reduction: Catalyst for Accelerating Nigeria’s path to Net-Zero Emissions and Sustainable development” adding, “I am reminded of the profound responsibility that rests on our shoulders.”

He stated that “at this critical juncture in history, our nation must take decisive action. The decisions we make and the actions we take in forums like this will unequivocally shape the future of our environment, our economy, and the health and well-being of our people and our communities. Today, we are not simply discussing an environmental issue; we are confronting a fundamental challenge that profoundly impacts our national development and our global commitments.”

Excerpt of his remarks read: “In line with global climate change mitigation efforts and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR Administration’scommitment to end gas flaring, reduce methane emissions and enhance environmental sustainability in the country, the theme of our dialogue underscores the transformative potential of curbing gas flaring. It positions gas flare reduction not just as an environmental necessity but as a catalyst for broader sustainable development and a key driver towards our net-zero emissions goal. By tackling this issue head-on, we can unlock new pathways for energy efficiency, economic diversification, and community resilience which would in turn boost economic growth and job creation in line with Mr. President’s 8-point Agenda.

“As the Director General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, I am acutely aware of the intricate link between environmental protection and sustainable development. Our agency is dedicated to ensuring that the exploitation of our natural resources does not come at the expense of our environment. The reduction of gas flaring is integral to this mission, aligning with our broader mandate to safeguard the environment from the adverse effects of oil and gas activities.

“Today’s dialogue brings together a diverse array of stakeholders, government officials, industry leaders, environmental advocates, and community representatives. Each of you brings valuable perspectives and expertise to this discussion. It is through our collective efforts and shared commitment that we can develop effective strategies and innovative solutions to significantly reduce gas flaring in Nigeria.

“I encourage us all to engage openly and constructively, to challenge assumptions, and to explore new ideas. Let us focus on actionable outcomes that can drive real change and progress. Our goal is not just to discuss but to act, to implement, and to transform.

“In closing, I want to express my gratitude to our co-organizer, the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, and the funders of this event, the Ford Foundation through Space4Change, as well as the speakers and participants for your dedication and commitment to this important cause. Together, we can work towards reducing gas flaring and creating a sustainable and prosperous future for Nigeria.

“Thank you and I wish us all a productive and inspiring dialogue.”