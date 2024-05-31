Refusing To Stop Singing The Banned National Anthem Is Unpatriotic Attitude – Dolapo Badmus

Former Lagos police PRO, Dolapo Badmus has come out to call for the arrest of the Proprietor and Head Teacher of a private school for singing the old national anthem. She recently had her say via a post she shared on IG, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she was passing through the school this morning and heard the pupils still singing the old national anthem, so she immediately alerted the police to come and arrest them.

Dolapo added that singing the old anthem 3 days after President Tinubu banned it is an unpatriotic attitude.

Her words, “If, as at today, three days after the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria signed and assented the New National Anthem into law and you are not able to recite it in a whole, then you are a suspect

I just passed through a private school and I could here them singing the old National Anthem! “Arise oh compatriots”! (We are no more arising as compatriots, it is Nigeria we are hailing now). I have called police to come and arrest not only the proprietor but the head teacher inclusive (I will make sure they are charged to court) Don’t ask me for what offence? Consult any lawyer to learn more…….. Anyone not singing the new national anthem is sabotaging Nigeria L, I won’t tolerate any unpatriotic attitude….”

WOW.