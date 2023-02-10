Relocating To Lagos Or Abuja Won’t Make You Popular In Nollywood – Patience Ozokwo

Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has out to share a piece of advice to upcoming actors and actresses in the movie industry. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to Ozokwo, her younger colleagues must know that they don’t need to relocate to Lagos or Abuja to succeed, because both states don’t hold the keys to popularity in Nollywood.

Patience added that it is a shame to see how some actors and actresses began their careers in the east, but immediately moved to the west after becoming famous, thereby forgetting their roots.

Her words, “For me, I said I am going to stay in Enugu, inside the village and when I go to Lagos, I tell them I am a village woman.”

“I stay at Ngwo in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State and God has shown me that you can become a star from anywhere. You don’t need to be in Lagos or Abuja.”

“If you are good enough, they will call you even from America.”

