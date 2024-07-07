First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Encourages Women to Lead Food Security Campaign

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged women to take a leading role in the Food Security Campaign across the country.

She made this call at the State House Residence while unveiling her vegetable garden, which she planted to inspire first-time women farmers to participate in the ongoing “Every Home A Garden” competition.

The First Lady planted various vegetables, including spinach, water leaf, bitter leaf, Ewedu, lemongrass, scent leaf, and okra, emphasizing that even small efforts can significantly address food insufficiency.

“This little garden will be able to provide healthy vegetables enough for my household, and I would definitely be able to let some of my staff have as well.

The solution to any problem lies in everyone contributing their own quota to getting that solution. As a leader, I must show example and plant my own garden,” she stated.

Senator Tinubu encouraged first-time women farmers nationwide to join the competition by planting their own gardens at home, ensuring that the produce is sufficient to feed them and their neighbors.

“This will also enhance communal living and help drive the food security campaign of the Federal Government.

The vegetables are medicinal, and the garden is to lead by example for other women to embrace smart gardening,” she added.

The First Lady showcased her garden to Chioma Uzodinma, Wife of the Imo State Governor, and Aisha Matawale, Wife of the Minister of State for Defence.

The “Every Home A Garden” competition is open to first-time women farmers across Nigeria.

Entries should be submitted to the Office of the Wives of the State Governors in the form of a 30-second short video, detailing the competitor’s garden, by the close of work on September 25, 2024.

The winner will receive N25 million.