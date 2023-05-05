Reports Linking Ronaldo And Neymar To Newcastle Are Inaccurate – Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe has come out to rubbish the inaccurate speculation suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are transfer targets for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is already used to such speculations because they have been coming since the takeover, however, the club will not be recruiting that way.

Howe added that the club is not even equipped financially to go for the biggest names right now.

His words, “I think that kind of speculation has been there from day one since the takeover really. Naturally everyone has then assumed the biggest names in world football will be going to Newcastle. Now we’ve not recruited that way and financially we can’t recruit that way at the moment but also we have to bring the right players into the group. I will say the transfer market is such a complex decision, there’s a lot of thought needed. You can’t just pick a name there has to be a lot of thought going into both financially and looking into players.”

“I’m not sure who’ve we’ve been linked with. They are difficult questions to answer. The transfer window is in the distance and is secondary at the minute. We are focused on training. Until we know where we stand next year it’s difficult to predict.”