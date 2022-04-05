Reports on the Sacramento shooting that killed six (6) and left twelve (12) injured .

Police in Sacramento say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with the weekend mass shooting that killed six people and wounded 12.

police statement Tuesday says 27-year-old Smiley Martin was seriously injured in the gunfire early Sunday and remains hospitalized, but will be booked into jail once he is fit for incarceration.

He faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

Police say Martin is the brother of the first suspect, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin. Neither has been accused of homicide.

Dandrae Martin is facing charges of assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Court records in California and Arizona shed more light on Dandrae Martin’s criminal history, CBS Sacramento reported.

In 2014, he pleaded guilty to domestic violence in Riverside County, California, and served 30 days in jail and community service. In Arizona in 2016, he was charged with felony aggravated assault and domestic violence and sentenced to two-and-a-half years.

In 2018, he was charged again with domestic violence, misdemeanor criminal damage and a felony marijuana violation. In 2019, he was found guilty of violating his probation.

A Police say they’re working with lots of evidence