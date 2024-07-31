Reports Saying Osimhen Would Be Be Swapped With Lukaku Are Imaginative – Agent

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda has come out to react to claims he could be joining Chelsea on loan as part of a swap deal. He recently had his via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has been seeing reports saying Osimhen would be involved in a transfer exchange with Chelsea as if he were a package to be delivered, and he can confirm that such rumors are imaginative.

Roberto added that Victor is the top scorer of the third scudetto in Napoli’s history, so people should put some respect on his name.

His words, “I read about imaginative exchanges with Victor sent here and there as if he were a package to be delivered quickly. This package, however, is the top scorer of the third scudetto in Napoli’s history. Respect and stop with fake news!!!!”

WOW.

Chelsea Football Club is an English professional football club based in Fulham, West London. Founded in 1905, they play their home games at Stamford Bridge.

The club competes in the Premier League, the top division of English football. They won their first major honour, the League championship, in 1955. The club won the FA Cup for the first time in 1970, their first European honour, the Cup Winners’ Cup, in 1971, and became the third English club to win the Club World Cup in 2022.

On 7 May 2022, Chelsea confirmed that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss, to acquire the club. The group was later known as BlueCo.

The UK government approved the £4.25bn takeover, ending Abramovich’s 19-year ownership of the club. Bruce Buck, who served as chairman since 2003, was replaced by Boehly, while long-serving club director and de facto sporting director Marina Granovskaia left, as did Petr Čech from the role of technical and performance advisor.