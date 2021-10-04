Resident doctors to resume work on Wednesday, ends strike.

The leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has put an end to its 2-month old nationwide industrial action.

The recent movement by the striking resident doctors is coming after several negotiations with relevant stakeholders due to the strike action embarked upon over irregular payment of salaries, unfavourable condition of service, among other issues.

This was made known by the President of NARD, Godiya Ishaya, who acknowledged that the resident doctors have officially called off the strike with effect from 8am on Wednesday.

Ishaya said that the decision to call off the strike was made in an emergency meeting with the association’s national executive council.

He said, “We’ve officially suspended the strike to resume 8:00 am on Wednesday. We made the decision in the wee hours of today. We held an emergency meeting from 5:30pm on Sunday to the morning hours of today, and the NEC decided that having reviewed the progress made so far, the strike should be suspended.’’

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), in a communique signed by the Secretary-General, Ekpe Philips Uche, after the meeting held among delegates of NMA and NARD on Sunday in Abuja, advised NARD to call off the ongoing industrial action.

At the meeting, NMA mandated the National Officers Committee, NOC, to ensure the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed with the federal government on August 21.

The association asked NOC to report back to the National Executive Council of NMA periodically on the progress being made on implementing the memorandum of understanding.