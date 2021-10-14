Resignation of board member – NGX

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or The Exchange) has disclosed the resignation of Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, as Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

Consequent upon this resignation by Mr. Onyema, NGX will uphold Rule 184(2)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Commission Consolidated Rules 2013 which states that “A securities exchange shall have a code of conduct for its council members or board which shall be approved by the Commission, and shall contain amongst others the following provisions, to wit, that the council members or board shall: (a) not be a staff of a quoted company and its subsidiaries.”